E. Jean Carroll invited MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on a grand shopping spree with former President Trump's money in an on-air exchange Monday that seemed to make her lawyers nervous.

A federal jury last week ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages in her defamation suit against him, stemming from comments he's made denying he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

During another stop on her media tour Monday night, Carroll was asked by Maddow about previous remarks she made suggesting that any money she would receive from Trump would go directly to "help shore up women's rights."

"Do you know what that might be, what that might look like?" Maddow asked.

"Yes, Rachel! Yes!" Carroll enthusiastically responded. "I had such, such great ideas for all the good I'm gonna do with this money."

"First thing Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping!" she then exclaimed. "We're gonna get complete new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle for [Carroll's attorney Shawn] Crowley, a new fishing rod for Robbie [Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan]- Rachel, what do you want? A penthouse? It's yours, Rachel! Penthouse and France? You want France? You want to go fishing in France? No?"

As Maddow chuckled at Carroll's proposal, Crowley awkwardly grinned and said, "That's a joke."

"Although if me fishing in France could do something for women's rights. I would take the hit. I would take one for the team," Maddow joked.

In another interview on ABC Monday, Carroll said she would use the money on something Trump "hates." She said she didn't find Trump intimidating when she saw him in the courtroom, calling him "just something in a suit."

Carroll added during the interview that she had "moved beyond me" and now it was about fighting Trump on policy such as his Supreme Court nominations.

"It’s now about fighting for all women. We’re also fighting, and we salute the women and men who have been assaulted and who did not survive. We are doing this for women around the country, who have been knocked down repeatedly. So it’s really not about me anymore. We have moved beyond me," Carroll said. "And as you say, the fight now is really to take back our future. This is a man who stacked the Supreme Court, took away women’s rights over their own bodies. We would like to be a part of turning our eyes to the future and taking back our rights."

Carroll had sued Trump for defamation for comments he made in 2019, vigorously denying her rape allegations.

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape, but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million in that trial.

"Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his TRUTH Social shortly after the verdict was read. "Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights."

Trump added: "THIS IS NOT AMERICA!"

Fox News' Brooke Sigman contributed to this report.