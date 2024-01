Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

After MSNBC host Rachel Maddow recently cut away from former President Trump’s Iowa Caucus victory speech because she couldn’t air "untruths," a video containing several of her debunked on-air narratives went viral, with conservatives reminding her that the network has platformed her misinformation multiple times.

The video compilation of some of Maddow’s most infamous inaccurate statements on MSNBC made the rounds on X this week, standing in direct opposition to the host’s claim that the channel couldn’t air "untrue things."

The collection of clips, which has so far racked up more than a million views in just a couple of days, included claims that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, and her assertion that the COVID-19 vaccine prevented the virus’ transmission from person to person.

A fourth clip in the compilation featured Maddow refusing to air Trump’s victory speech the night of caucus returns. Justifying the decision, she told MSNBC views, "But there is a cost to us, as a news organization, of knowingly broadcasting untrue things."

"That is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are. And so, his remarks, tonight, will not air here live. We will monitor them and let you know about any news that he makes," she added.

However, the compilation provided immediate evidence that Maddow’s point on Trump’s "untruths" was not consistent with past questionable claims made by the host.

The first clip featured Maddow on her show, March 7, 2017, saying, "The Trump campaign didn’t just benefit from Russia interfering in our presidential campaign, the point of this is they colluded, they helped, they were in on it." The second clip featured Maddow telling her audience on October 29, 2021 that there is a "real story" about "covert communications" between the Trump team and Russian institution Alfa-Bank that both parties were "trying to hide" ahead of the 2016 election.

However, the 2023 300-page report by Special Counsel John Durham found that there was a lack of evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and that the establishment of an investigation into it was based on "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence."

Despite the anchor simply writing off the report when it dropped, it undermined a narrative she had been peddling for years.

The third clip in the compilation featured Maddow in 2021 saying, "Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person. A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else."

Maddow’s claims there turned out to be wrong, as medical professionals, including then-White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in 2022 that COVID-19 vaccines " don't protect overly well , as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death."

Conservative critics laid into Maddow on X after seeing her inconsistent stance on the truth laid bare by the compilation.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton commented, "Devastating series of videos detail Left activist @maddow fails..."

Pro-Trump political influencer Catturd commented on the video, calling Maddow "The professional serial lair[sic]."

Popular conservative commentator duo "The Hodge Twins" remarked that "All corporate media is like this too."

YouTuber James Klüg wrote, "It amazes me that people still watch this propaganda."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.