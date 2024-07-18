'Dynasty' star donates $50K to GoFundMe in support of Trump rally shooting victims

Actress Catherine Oxenberg, best known for her role as Amanda Carrington on the 1980s primetime soap opera "Dynasty," donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe authorized by former President Trump to support victims of the shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"My heart breaks for the families of the victims and for the tragic loss of life. May God bless them and hold them close as they grieve," Oxenberg wrote along with her $50,000 donation to GoFundMe to support the families of those wounded or killed in the assassination attempt of Trump, who accepted the Republican 2024 nomination for president this week.

Oxenberg also posted a link to the GoFundMe on her official X account.

TRUMP TURNS CONVICTION INTO CASH, WITH A RECORD FUNDRAISING HAUL FOLLOWING GUILTY VERDICTS IN TRIAL

The GoFundMe, which was started by Meredith O'Rourke, Trump's national finance director and senior adviser, has raised over $5 million through over 68,000 donations. Beneficiaries of the GoFundMe include the family of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who died shielding his loved ones from bullets at the campaign rally.

Another GoFundMe set up by Jason Bubb, who owns the Three Fit Six gym in Cabot, organized the fundraiser for Comperatore's daughter Allyson, who frequents the gym. The fundraiser has garnered over $1.2 million in donations.

TRUMP VERDICT FIRED UP THE DONOR CLASS LEADING TO MASSIVE MAY FUNDRAISING HAUL

"Saturday night, our friend and family, Allyson, lost her father due to a senseless, tragic act at the Trump rally in Butler," Bubb wrote for the fundraiser. "Allyson has been an athlete with us since the beginning. She's a huge part of our community ... if you're able to support her and her family during this time, we will have a spot for donations at the gym. Additionally, please take the time to sign the cards at the desk."

"Wow. We are over $800k in less than 24 hours," he later added. "I would say our goal is 1M. Please share with everyone you know. Allyson and family are truly grateful for all your support."