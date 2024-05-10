Two universities rescind commencement invitations to UN ambassador over Israel-Hamas war

Two universities have decided to rescind United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's commencement invitations because of student and faculty opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.

Xavier University of Louisiana, a Catholic HBCU, said the "regrettable" decision was made in coordination with Thomas-Greenfield's team to avoid commencement disruptions.

"In recent days, we have heard the voices of a number of students and others in the Xavier community, who have expressed reservations over the invitation to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as our 2024 commencement speaker and have shared their strong views on the United States’ position on the conflict in the Middle East," Xavier President Reynold Verret said in a letter provided to Fox News Digital.

"There are also many in this community who admire Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and believe she would meaningfully contribute to the commencement ceremony," Verret added, saying the school looks forward to having her back on campus in the future.

Xavier had announced Thomas-Greenfield as the commencement speaker on May 5. After 1,700 people signed a petition calling on the university to "end the politicization of our Commencement ceremony," Xavier changed its mind.

The move came days after the University of Vermont also canceled Thomas-Greenfield's trip. Both schools said that the Biden administration's support for Israel had led to backlash from students, faculty and community members.

Vermont announced in a May 3 letter to the community that Thomas-Greenfield would no longer visit campus.

"I see you mourn for lives lost in Israel and Gaza. I hear your calls for peace and a just end to the current unrest in the region. I hear your frustration with foreign policy decisions," university president Suresh Garimella wrote, acknowledging with "regret" that Thomas-Greenfield would not join the 2024 ceremony.

A spokesperson for Thomas-Greenfield told Fox News Digital that, out of consideration for the vast majority of graduates who wanted a commencement ceremony free from disruptions, she agreed not to go.

A source close to Thomas-Greenfield told Fox News Digital said she was not intimidated by threats and would have gladly still given her addresses. Her speeches were set to focus on lessons learned in overcoming adversity and finding community as a Black woman who grew up in the segregated South and went on to join President Biden's cabinet.

On Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield told WFAA, of the protests nationally, "I want the students to know they are being heard. At the same time, we have to be clear that they can't use violence as a means of getting their message across."

Protests amid the conflict in Gaza have caused disruptions at schools across the United States.

Columbia University announced on Monday that it has canceled its university-wide commencement ceremony because of disruptions caused by recent anti-Israel protests. Students will still be able to celebrate at a series of smaller, school-based graduation ceremonies this week and next. Those ceremonies will take place about 5 miles north of campus at Columbia’s sports complex, officials said.

The University of Vermont did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

