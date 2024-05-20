'Drunk' Kid Rock admits he's part of the problem dividing America in rowdy interview

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Musician Kid Rock said he’s "part of the problem" plaguing America as the country becomes more and more polarized over politics in a wild, booze-filled interview.

Kid Rock spoke to Rolling Stone for a lengthy feature, where the famed musician was described as "increasingly polarizing" over the past decade by embracing conservative politics and striking up a friendship with former President Trump.

"I’m one of the polarizing people, no question," Kick Rock told Rolling Stone. "Sometimes I b---h about other people, then I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, why don’t you shut the f--k up too?’"

Kid Rock said he has a "rich-guy issue," because he can’t help but speak out.

"No f---s left. I’m not going to get it right every time, but I know my heart’s right. I want the best for this country," he said.

Kid Rock also said he has been performing with the Confederate Flag for decades but nobody cared until "all this woke s--t started happening."

"I was using the Confederate flag because I love Lynyrd Skynyrd, and I think it just looks cool," he said.

The magazine spoke with several people close to the musician who object to Kid Rock getting involved in politics, suggesting they "don’t understand" how it happened after he long objected to people being divided over politics.

Kid Rock, who initially declined to speak with Rolling Stone but ultimately agreed, got "drunk and belligerent" during the interview, according to reporter David Peisner.

Kid Rock told Peisner he knew that coming out as a Trump supporter was risky.

"I knew that could be a career ender," Kid Rock said. "But I was betting that there were a lot of like-minded people out there."

Kid Rock added that he is "not electing the deacon of a church" when voting for Trump, who he considers a good friend.

"That mother----r likes to win. He likes to cheat in his f-----g golf game. I want that guy on my team," Kid Rock said. "I want the guy who goes, ‘I’m going to fight with you.’"

In one of the more political moments of his career, Kid Rock famously went viral shooting Bud Light cans last year in protest of the beer company's woke initiatives, but has since ended his boycott. He has since made fun of himself, describing his actions in the video as "throwing a tantrum with a machine gun" during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Peisner wrote that he ended up bickering with Kid Rock about politics, and the musician eventually pulled out a handgun.

"I got a f-----g goddamn gun right here if I need it. I got them everywhere," Richie said, according to Peisner.

They bickered on everything from immigration to slavery, and Peisner wrote that Kid Rock used the N-word multiple times during the interview.

"It’d be easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist, but as with everything that Ritchie does, it’s hard to know how calculated it all is," Peisner wrote. "Is he just trying to get a reaction? Is he begging to be pilloried when this story comes out so he can launch into a very public tirade against ‘cancel culture?’ Is this all just a play for more attention? Would any of that make it less s----y?"

Peisner then explained that he had to get into another argument with Kid Rock just to conclude the interview, as the musician had to drive the reporter through the woods from his home recording studio back to his car. Kid Rock then asked a favor.

"Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me," Kid Rock said, according to Peisner.

