Dropkick Murphys front man bashes fans who wear Trump hats, says AOC won't unite Dems

Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump and he also isn't convinced that Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will be good for the Democratic Party.

"This Magger [MAGA] guy in the audience was waving his f---ing Trump hat in people’s faces, and I could just tell he wanted to enter into discourse with me," Casey was quoted as saying in an article in The Atlantic published Thursday.

Casey recently called Trump a "rat and a coward" and excoriated a fan in March for carrying a Trump hat, saying, "They’ve been holding up a f---ing hat the whole night to represent a president. This is America! There’s no kings here!"

To the same fan, he added, "Do you mind, sir? We’re gonna play a song about our grandparents and people who like, fought Nazis in the war and s---, so if you could just shut the f--- up for five minutes."

In The Atlantic article, he suggested that he thinks Trump supporters would let the 47th president have his way with their partner.

"They take the fact that we don’t support Trump as us being shills for the Democrats," Casey said. "They love to call us cu---, which I find ironic because there’s a good portion of MAGA that would probably step aside and let Donald Trump have their way with their significant other if he asked."

But Casey said he is unsure about the ability of popular Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez to lead the party.

"If I think about all the people I know in my life that have shifted over to Trump voters—AOC ain’t bringing them back," Casey said. "I actually like her, but it ain’t happening."

He admitted the importance of looking past political divides and looking at people for who they are, recalling his practice of speaking to Trump supporters after his shows.

"There was him and his son, and they were the nicest two guys. It made me think, I have to get past the shirt and the hat, because they were almost doing it for a laugh, like it was their form of silent protest. This guy said, ‘I’ve been coming to see you for 20 years. I consider you family, and I don’t let politics come between family,’" Casey recalled.

"And I was like, Wow. It was a good lesson," Casey said. "But how many families out there in America have politics come between them, you know?"

Casey said he prefers Democrats like Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore or Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

"I’m not against going full-on progressive," he said. "But if it’s not going to be that, you got to find a centrist. It can’t be mush. It’s got to be someone who can speak the language of that working-class-male group that they seem to have lost. That’s why I love the idea of a veteran, whether it’s Wes Moore or Ruben Gallego, or even Adam Kinzinger, who’s talking about running as a Democrat."

