Dr. Siegel: Students at NJ high school with cluster ties to rare tumor are pressing for answers

Dr. Marc Siegel, an internal medicine doctor at NYU Langone, said the prevalence of brain tumors among over 100 alumni of a New Jersey high school was "a cluster" and added that it was possible the tumors could have been caused by environmental pollution.

"Middlesex sampling plant, which is less than 10 miles away from this high school, is part of was part of the Manhattan Project that made the first atomic bomb. And they had uranium there," he said.

Siegel explained that the pollution wasn't cleared out appropriately for over a decade. "Reports were that they didn't appropriately decontaminate that that Middlesex plant until more than 10 years," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"More than 20 years later, till the 1990s, it wasn't fully decontaminated. And the question is, was there an association between the uranium in that plant and the soil and the radiation, and what happened in this high school."

He said, "6 out of 100,000 people a year get any kind of brain or spinal cord tumor. [It's] very, very rare … But this high school has seen over 100 brain tumors from 1975 to 2000."

"We don't know for sure that this is what has gone on, but the Environmental Protection Agency is involved and the local Department of Health in New Jersey is involved. This is what we call a cluster, and there's 1,300 students in this school today all wanting to know: Do I have risk? Is there radiation here?," he told host Tucker Carlson.