Dr. Marc Siegel on Jeffrey Epstein's death: 'The public wants to know the truth. What really happened here?'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel said Thursday that there are more questions that need to be answered regarding the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in prison.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is, 'What might they be hiding? What might they be not wanting to release because they don't know what the public's reaction is going to be?'" Siegel said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "I as a scientist and a physician want the public to know. I want the [Epstein's] brother to know, but I want the public to know what's going on here."

EPSTEIN'S ATTORNEYS 'NOT SATISFIED' WITH AUTOPSY RESULTS THAT CONCLUDED FINANCIER DIED BY HANGING

Siegel referenced numerous suspicious questions that linger of Epstein's Aug.10 death, including those surrounding Epstein's autopsy that were brought up by famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden on “Fox & Friends” last month.

“Those three fractures [in Epstein's neck] are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden, who is also a Fox News contributor, said Oct. 30.

The Public wants to know the truth. What really happened here? — Dr. Marc Siegel

Siegel brought up his own suspicions involving the autopsy report.

"How come the person who did the autopsy at first [and] did not have a ruling of suicide is not the one who issued the report?" Siegel asked. "Her boss issued the report and called it a suicide a few days later. What changed?"

The phrase "Epstein didn't kill himself" has become a meme, with skeptics and online commenters voicing their beliefs by blurting out the phrase on television and on Twitter.

Carlson asked Siegel why some "on the left" are demanding silence on the issue.

"Why is the left demanding that we shut up and stop questioning the ruling class?" Carlson asked. "That's not healthy, is it?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No," Siegel responded. "And especially in a situation like this, where there's been one suicide in this prison [Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center] in 40 years and homicides for known sexual predators occur regularly."

"How could this be swept under the rug? Why would someone have a political agenda here?" Siegel said. "The public wants to know the truth. What really happened here?"