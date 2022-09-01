Dr. Saphier, 'Outnumbered' on math, reading scores plunging: We knew the kids 'were not OK' since summer 2020

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier criticized the CDC, the Biden administration and teachers' unions for pushing lockdowns and virtual learning on children after a new report showed poor test scores in reading and math. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Dr. Saphier warned children will face the consequences of the pandemic response and a full recovery could take years.

SEE THE CHART: SHARP DECLINES IN MATH AND READING SCORES DURING COVID

NICOLE SAPHIER: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, everyone's talking about the fact that these scores came out like, oh, my gosh, the kids are not okay. We know. We've known that since the end of summer 2020, when Fair Health came out with data showing that children were taking up a larger amount of percentages, going to the emergency department because of mental health issues, suicide attempts, overdoses. We knew at the very beginning that they weren't okay with the lockdowns and the virtual learning. But what happened? You had the teachers' unions, which doubled down, continued to keep them out of school. You had some very brave teachers that came forward saying the virtual learning is not working for kids, especially those who have learning difficulties. And yet, even as we entered to early 2022, you still had some schools with kids virtual learning, despite all the data that came out showing that it wasn't working. But you had teachers unions still pushing for it. You had a Biden administration and the CDC who was supporting their right to keep them closed down. And now here we go. And we see the aftermath. You have fourth-grade students who are not doing well with reading and math. These are fundamental to their development. They were in the second and third grades throughout the course of the pandemic. That is when you get the basics of your education. We have done a massive disservice to this entire population and it will take years to recover.

