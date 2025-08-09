Dr. Phil slams outrage over Sydney Sweeney jeans ad, vows to buy American Eagle clothing to 'show support'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Talk show host Dr. Phil slammed the "ridiculous" outrage over actress Sydney Sweeney's viral "Great Jeans" American Eagle advertisement during an appearance on "Real Time" on Friday, and vowed to buy all of his female family members a pair of the actress' jeans to "show support."

Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, criticized those who equate the "Great Jeans" advertisement to the Holocaust, calling the comparison an "absolute insult" to the six million people who were killed in the tragedy.

"For people to go crazy over that ad and to, to say that they say she's got good genes, and for them to say that's the equivalent of the Holocaust, that this is the same as all of that, is an absolute insult. Six million people were killed, six million. Jews were massacred and murdered, and they equate that to a blue jeans ad for a Hollywood actress?" McGraw railed. "What an insult."

The talk show host then revealed that he would be going out to "buy those jeans for every woman" in his family to "show support" for the actress.

Prior to his comments on the controversy surrounding Sweeney's American Eagle advertisement, "Real Time" host Bill Maher brought up the actress being "exposed" as a Republican, and criticized the press for reporting on the issue as if it were a "scandal."

"Sydney Sweeney came out as, not came out, she was exposed as a Republican. This is the 27-year-old big movie star now. She was on ‘Euphoria’ here on this network and I think will be again when that show comes on. And she has the big jeans ad that was controversial. And they reported this like it was a scandal. She's a Republican," Maher noted. "I just got to say this is not where I want America to go. It is not a slur that someone is a Republican."

"Oh, it depends on where you ask the question," McGraw responded.

He clarified that if you ask whether someone is a Republican in Hollywood, "it's a slur," but if you asked the same question in the Midwest, "it's not a slur."

McGraw noted that being called a Republican or a Democrat, regardless of where someone lives, should never be considered an offensive remark.