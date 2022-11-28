Dr. Phil McGraw, one of the most well-known and trusted mental health professionals in the world and host of daytime TV’s top-rated program, "Dr. Phil," earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Texas, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship in forensic psychology from the Wilmington Institute. He brings his faith-influenced expertise to the Pray.com app with "Prayer Therapy with Dr. Phil," available now exclusively on Pray.com, the #1 app for prayer and faith-based content.