Dr. Oz’s daughter speaks out after child’s health episode in the White House

Dr. Oz’s daughter spoke out for the first time after her child fainted in the Oval Office, as President Donald Trump was taking questions from reporters on Friday.

"We are so grateful it was nothing serious, and she bounced right back — with a trip for some delicious Navy Mess soft serve for good measure!!" Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, posted on Instagram Sunday.

Philomena Jovanovic, 11, collapsed near the resolute desk Friday shortly after her grandfather, Dr. Mehmet Oz was sworn in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Pholimena’s health episode brought Trump’s press conference — in which he was discussing the threat of Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon — to an abrupt end.

GOP SENATOR SAYS DR OZ IGNORED HIS QUESTIONS ON TRANSGENDER ISSUES, ABORTION

"Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!" presumably one of Oz’s daughter’s shouted.

The media personnel scrambled as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ordered them out of the Oval Office. Daphne Oz could be seen walking Philomena past the Resolute Desk and cradling her jaw before the cameras were ordered to be turned off.

Daphne, a food writer who co-hosted the cooking talk show "The Chew" on ABC from 2011-2017, thanked the White House medical team for caring for her daughter, and also extended thanks to Trump for lavishing her children with attention.

"Most of all, thank you to President Trump who went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation. He was exceedingly warm, caring and generous as he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted them treasures to take home," Daphne wrote.

TRUMP APPOINTS DR. OZ TO KEY HHS POSITION IN NEW ADMINISTRATION

"A more than memorable day at the White House for all of us!!"

Dr. Oz, who hosted his eponymous syndicated TV show for 13 years before running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican in 2022, is set to oversee the $1.5 trillion budget for federal health insurance programs Medicaid, Medicare and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Oz lost his Senate race to Democrat John Fetterman, but was nominated to run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by Trump.

He was confirmed 53-45 in the Senate on April 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you to everyone who has checked in on our granddaughter Philomena after her eventful afternoon in the Oval Office. I am grateful to report she recovered quickly and was treated to delicious Navy Mess soft serve and some very special time speaking with President Trump while they explored the treasure drawer of the Resolute Desk together," Oz posted on X Sunday.