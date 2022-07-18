Dr. Oz: The only thing Joe Biden is building back better is the Republican Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz laid out his case Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" as to why voters should elect him in November.

MEHMET OZ: John Fetterman has been hiding from voters for the last two months. Last week he said he was fine. I haven't heard from him since. Instead, they are focused on these snarky posts written by consultants and no candidate for office from either party should be shielded from scrutiny and that's why I’ve been asking them to get on the campaign trail to come play with us and talk about the cost of living in Pennsylvania which is devastating as it is across the country. And gas prices which I hear elevated, and we know we can help because we've got hundreds of years of natural gas under our feet. The crime in Pennsylvania is through the roof. Philadelphia is experiencing the worst homicide rate in its history.

The only thing Joe Biden is building back better is the Republican Party, and he's doing a good job to strengthen the party. We are uniting here in Pennsylvania. The key question voters will have to address on November 8th is do you think Joe Biden is taking us in the right direction? You point out, the vast majority will say no, and they’ll vote for me which is why the Democratic Party, it’s the far left radical element are distracting voters with all kinds of efforts across the country. The American people will not be dissuaded from focusing on what matters.

