Dr. Makary on RFK Jr's criticism of the 'medical industrial complex': Saying things 'people know are true'

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary said Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is saying things that "people know are true," but "just don't want to hear." Makary said on "Fox & Friends" that people in the medical community are "hungry" for Kennedy's message, specifically about the COVID pandemic and how alternate opinions and questions were shut down by the "medical industrial complex."

DR. MARTY MAKARY: [Kennedy Jr.] talked about guilt by association, that sort of modern-day McCarthyism. He's talked about how asking questions is not allowed. He asked a lot of questions himself. But what's interesting is people really don't criticize the details of what he actually said when it came to the COVID pandemic. He's been a skeptic, and he may have a different opinion, but he wrote a 500-page book on Dr. Fauci and the medical industrial complex. 100% of it was true. He said that [Biden's] NIH nominee to direct the NIH … received $200 million from Pfizer for research. 100% true. So he's saying things that people know are true, but they just don't want to hear it.

One thing RFK Jr. did is he would post true stories of children who died immediately after the vaccine. These were otherwise healthy children. Social media didn't like that. Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, anyone who even associated with him was censored. And in his hearing yesterday, what I really appreciated is when he talked about the so-called toxic polarization of society and how we need to be kind to one another and restore civility. That is a message people are hungry for in the medical community and I think at large.

House Democrats on Thursday tried unsuccessfully to remove Kennedy, Jr. from a hearing on federal government censorship, after claiming he was in violation of House rules aimed at preventing defamatory or degrading testimony.

That effort and others by Democrats to silence him at the hearing prompted Kennedy to say, "This is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing."

Kennedy, who is running for president against President Biden, was invited by Republicans to testify at a hearing at the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

But after Kennedy's opening remarks, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., moved to take the hearing into executive session to discuss Kennedy’s alleged violation of a House rule aimed at banning testimony that defames or degrades others.

Wasserman Schultz said the witness made "despicable" antisemitic and anti-Asian comments in the last few days, referring to his comment that COVID may have been "ethnically targeted" because those who are most immune to COVID appear to be Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Kennedy later said he was not accusing anyone of deliberately engineering COVID to spare certain ethnic populations.

Wasserman Schultz’s move to halt the hearing and go to executive session was voted down 10-8 due to the Republican majority in the committee. Some Democrats made comments like "no to hate speech" as they voted against the GOP push to kill Wasserman Schultz’s motion.

Democrats also tried to limit Kennedy’s remarks right from the start by noting that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the subcommittee, planned to give him 10 minutes to speak. Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat delegate from the Virgin Islands, asked why he should get 10 minutes when witnesses usually get five minutes.

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.