Douglas Murray slams pro-critical race theory support hinged on 'shame' and 'embarrassment'

"The Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray slammed American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for threatening legal battles against anyone who reprimand teachers that lecture on critical race theory. Murray said support for CRT comes from a dishonest appraisal of American history that instills "shame" and "embarrassment."

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Nobody, I think, is against the idea of having an honest appraisal of history. The thing that a lot of people are now against, a lot of American parents, is that they're against the dishonest appraisal of American history being given by the CRT crowd.

It's not about, you know, failing to teach slavery or anything like that; American school kids learn about this. This is what parents are so worried about, trying to stop their children [from] being told that America is an institutionally racist country dominated by white supremacists, and the whole system from the beginning has been about white supremacy. That's what a lot of parents don't like.

You know, there used to be a story of American history that was bold and brave and encouraging, and something that people looked up to. Now, you can contest that, but that's not what the CRT people are doing. They're just flipping it the other way around. They're saying it's all about shame. It's all about embarrassment. It's all about something you should feel deep disgust by.

