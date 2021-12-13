Douglas Murray scolds Biden and Democrats for politicizing deadly tornado to advance climate change agenda

Author Douglas Murray accused President Biden on Monday of politicizing the deadly tornadoes to advance his far-left climate agenda as Democrats rushed to cast blame for the devastating storm.

"Natural disasters now are used by Democrats and people on the climate left in particular as just another opportunity to push a particular political ideology," Murray told "Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain.

BIDEN USES TORNADO TRAGEDY TO PUSH CLIMATE AGENDA

While speaking to reporters and virtually assessing the tornado damage from Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, Biden was asked whether he "could conclude that these storms and the intensity have to do with climate change."

"All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change," Biden said. "The specific impact on these specific storms, I can't say at this point."

Murray rejected the implied correlation, citing a recent article from the Economist Magazine that proves that the data shows "no significant increase no change in the number of tornadoes affecting the United States in recent decades."

"The Democrats never want to dwell on this because they have forgotten that there have always been throughout human history been what we used to call natural disasters," Murray said.

In November, Biden claimed climate change is "an existential threat to human existence as we know it" at the United Nations' COP26 conference and apologized for former President Trump 's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

"I can save President Biden the effort of having to ask the so-called experts on this," Murray responded, emphasizing that "there is abundant evidence that there has been no change in the frequency of tornadoes in the United States of America in recent decades."