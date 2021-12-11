Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden uses tornado tragedy to push climate agenda, suggests storms are ‘consequence of the warming’

Kentucky Gov. Beshear fears storm death toll could top 100

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
President Biden delivers remarks on the severe weather that impacted several states Video

President Biden delivers remarks on the severe weather that impacted several states

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Saturday addressed the fatal weather that ravaged parts of the South and Midwest and used the tragedy to further his own beliefs on climate change.

While speaking to reporters and virtually assessing the tornado damage from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked whether he "could conclude that these storms and the intensity have to do with climate change."

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global COVID-19 vaccination efforts ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in St. Ives, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global COVID-19 vaccination efforts ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in St. Ives, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP)

KENTUCKY TORNADO DEATH TOLL WILL EXCEED 70, GOVERNOR WARNS

"All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change," Biden said. "The specific impact on these specific storms, I can't say at this point."

"I'm going to be asking the EPA and others to take a look at that," Biden added. "The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything. And obviously it has some impact here, but I can't give you a quantitative read on that."

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, resident surveys the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021.

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, resident surveys the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11, 2021. (GUNNAR WORD/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden's remarks follow a series of deadly storms and tornadoes which swept across Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri overnight and resulted in multiple injuries and the deaths of nearly 100 Americans.

Along with the storms came an extreme amount of catastrophic damage. As of Saturday morning, more than 200,000 customers remain without power in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Workers toil through the destruction at Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado with workers inside, in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021.

Workers toil through the destruction at Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado with workers inside, in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 11, 2021. (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Major incidents from the storms included heavy damage to an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where at least two people are confirmed dead and dozens of workers were reportedly trapped inside the building, and the destruction of a nursing home in Arkansas, where at least two people were killed and five were hurt, according to reports.

In addition, a candle factory which had an estimated 110 employees working in it was damaged by the tornado, causing several to be trapped inside.

In November, Biden claimed climate change is "an existential threat to human existence as we know it" at the United Nations' COP26 conference and apologized for former President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics