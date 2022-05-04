Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Douglas Murray calls out Biden's disinformation czar: 'This job should not exist in America'

Republicans have proposed legislation to cut funding and shut down the board

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Nina Jankowicz ‘totally unfit’ to head Disinformation Governance Board: Murray Video

Nina Jankowicz ‘totally unfit’ to head Disinformation Governance Board: Murray

Douglas Murray slams Jankowicz for previous failures at handling disinformation, argues a Disinformation Governance Board shouldn’t exist in America.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"War on the West" author Douglas Murray said Wednesday the U.S. should not have a Disinformation Governance Board, much less one led by someone as "wildly inadequate" as Nina Jankowicz. On "Fox & Friends," Murray pointed out Jankowicz's statements condemning the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation and supporting the release of Christopher Steele's dossier.

BLACKBURN CALLS ON MAYORKAS TO DISBAND DISINFORMATION BOARD, DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT ITS AUTHORITY

DOUGLAS MURRAY: There's a serious thing underneath this … no person in the country could possibly be nominated as the disinformation czar. I mean, I wouldn't trust myself to do it, but this lady is clearly totally unfit for the task. She has herself made the wrong calls on saying things are disinformation when they're not and vice versa. So she's wildly inadequate for the job, but effectively, nobody should have the job. It shouldn't be a job that should exist in America to tell us at a government level what is true and what is not. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

New head of Disinformation Governance Board is ‘wildly inadequate’: Murray Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.