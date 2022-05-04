Douglas Murray calls out Biden's disinformation czar: 'This job should not exist in America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"War on the West" author Douglas Murray said Wednesday the U.S. should not have a Disinformation Governance Board, much less one led by someone as "wildly inadequate" as Nina Jankowicz. On "Fox & Friends," Murray pointed out Jankowicz's statements condemning the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian disinformation and supporting the release of Christopher Steele's dossier.

BLACKBURN CALLS ON MAYORKAS TO DISBAND DISINFORMATION BOARD, DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT ITS AUTHORITY

DOUGLAS MURRAY: There's a serious thing underneath this … no person in the country could possibly be nominated as the disinformation czar. I mean, I wouldn't trust myself to do it, but this lady is clearly totally unfit for the task. She has herself made the wrong calls on saying things are disinformation when they're not and vice versa. So she's wildly inadequate for the job, but effectively, nobody should have the job. It shouldn't be a job that should exist in America to tell us at a government level what is true and what is not.

