Doug Collins rips Schiff's call for coronavirus response commission: He was distracted by impeachment

Now is not the time for Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to push for an independent commission to investigate the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Republican Congressman Doug Collins asserted Thursday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Collins said that there will be time to examine past actions with oversight after the health crisis has passed, noting that he didn't think Schiff would like what he'll see when placed under the magnifying glass.

"But also, I think there's going to actually be a look back here that I'm not sure Adam Schiff wants to talk about, and that is China's role in this and the fact that, as Intelligence Committee chairman, he was so wrapped up in impeachment during when all this hit that I'm not sure there was a slow response on both sides because no one was looking at this," Collins stated.

"Because he was so focused on the president and what he was trying to do in the election that we were missing, basically, China's role and others."

"I'm not sure he would like the outcome of this report any more than he did any of the other reports that he had this past year," he remarked.

"After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes. Once we've recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic," Schiff tweeted Wednesday. "I’m working on a bill to do that."

Collins said Schiff just couldn't help himself because he is obsessed with tearing down President Trump.

"Even in isolation, it sounds like all he wants to do is focus on the president," Collins told Kilmeade. "The president has done a good job as he is focused on this. We have all learned from this crisis as it goes on, and the president has been listening to the advisors and moving forward."

"But, there can be no mistake that in the [months] of January and December when Adam Schiff was leading this country down a sham impeachment that there was [a] distraction on Capitol Hill," he noted.

"You know, for him to come back at this point and try to, you know, regain the spotlight from his failed attempts at impeachment, it's just — it's sad for the American people," concluded Collins.