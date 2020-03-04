Donna Brazile says Dem voters have made a statement: 'They want someone who can beat Trump'

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile said on Wednesday that Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday success sends a message that voters want to uproot President Trump this November.

“They went in and said I want someone who can beat Donald Trump. They’re looking for a leader of the country and that’s why they chose Joe Biden,” Brazile told “Fox & Friends.”

On Fox News' special coverage of Super Tuesday, Brazile called Biden's victories "the most impressive 72 hours I've ever seen in U.S. politics." Brazile said Biden "swept the South" despite spending little time or money in those states.

Biden surged to victory in Super Tuesday contests across the South and beyond, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., claimed gold with a sizable win in delegate-prize California – divvying up the map on the biggest primary day of the season and indicating a tight battle between the two that is likely to drag on for weeks or more.

It emerged after midnight Wednesday that Biden had narrowly defeated Sanders in Texas, the second-biggest contest of the day. With 90 percent of precincts reporting, Biden was ahead of Sanders 33.3 percent to 29.3 percent, or 602,352 votes to 531,626 votes. The two candidates are likely to receive a similar share of the state's 228 pledged delegates.

Biden had courted Texans as establishment support suddenly built for his campaign, even hosting a rally in Dallas on Monday night featuring a surprise appearance by former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Onetime rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, as well as several Obama administration officials, endorsed Biden's presidential bid within the last few days.

Brazile said that Biden “resonated with the majority of voters" and many are willing to overlook Biden's gaffes on the campaign trail. She compared it to Republicans backing Trump despite their disagreement with some of his tweets and rhetoric.

Brazile stressed that the race is not over for Sanders, who still has a lot of money to spend and a "vision" for the country that his supporters believe in.

"Socialism for them is not about a takeaway, it's about making sure there is a fair playing field for all Americans," he said.

