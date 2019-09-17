Fmr DNC Chair Donna Brazile: 'I get in trouble' when I refuse to say that Trump is a racist

On Fox Nation's "Reality Check with David Webb," former DNC chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile said that she gets in "trouble" with people on the Left when she refuses to call President Trump a racist.

Host David Webb pushed Brazile to explain why so many others in her party frequently accuse the President of bigotry, especially those running for President in 2020.

"Some of your Democratic colleagues on the stage call President Trump a racist. Do you think Donald Trump is a racist?" asked Webb.

"I don't know Donald Trump. I don't know his heart, but here's what I tell people. As a woman of color, I get asked this question more than I've ever been asked before. I don't know Donald Trump. I know his policies," replied Brazile.

"I want President Trump to be the President of all Americans and not just his base, and not just Republicans, he's my President," continued Brazile, adding that she does take issues with some of the things that the President has said. Specifically, Brazile disliked the President's tweet to members of the so-called Squad to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places where they came from.”

Webb conceded, "You don't know him -- that's a fair answer," but Webb asked Brazile to explain why so many of her Democratic colleagues do not feel constrained in the same way.

Then Brazile made a stunning admission, saying "Do you know that I get in trouble when I don't say that [the President is racist]. People on the Left [say] 'You know that he's a racist'. I don't know what's in his heart, but I'll tell you what I disagree with Donald Trump on -- I disagree with his tone, his tenor because we are all Americans. We are all fighting for the same thing. And I know that the President wants everybody's respect, but to get respect you also have to give respect."

"Should he get some respect too then from many of the Left...He's been under assault for two years from a number of people...If you're under assault constantly you get defensive," Webb asked.

"You get what you give. I don't need to preach because I am a simple Catholic girl, and I believe in grace and forgiveness. I just want this President to be as good as this country," answered Brazile.

The former DNC chairwoman concluded with this, "I'm sick and tired of people asking me 'Is he a racist?...You know -- what I got to speak for myself. I can't speak for him or what's in his heart."

