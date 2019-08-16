Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Donna Brazile says dispute between Israel, 'Squad' members is 'really sad'

By Victor Garcia | Fox News
close
Rep. Tlaib refuses Israeli offer of humanitarian visitVideo

Rep. Tlaib refuses Israeli offer of humanitarian visit

Trump continues feud with 'the Squad'; reaction from Fox News contributors Guy Benson and Dona Brazile.

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile called the ongoing dispute between members of "the Squad" and the Israeli government "really sad" Friday while discussing the Jewish state's decision to block the congresswomen from visiting the country.

"I think this entire conversation is really sad, sad for several reasons," Brazile said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum"

RASHIDA TLAIB SIGNALS SHE WON'T GO TO WEST BANK, DESPITE GETTING ISRAELI MINISTER'S PERMISSION

Israeli officials decided to prevent U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from entering the country as part of a planned visit amid concerns about their support for the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement.

Earlier Friday, Tlaib abruptly canceled plans to visit family in the West Bank after the Israeli government granted permission for the trip, saying "oppressive conditions meant to humiliate me would break my grandmother's heart."

Political fallout from diplomatic dustup over progressive 'Squad' members confrontation with IsraelVideo

Brazile said that Israel, the congresswomen and President Trump all made a mistake.

"It's a mistake to target members of Congress because of their views or their viewpoints," she said. "I think it was a mistake initially for the president to even tweet that they should not be allowed to go to Israel. I have faith in Israel's ability to listen to two members of the United States Congress. So I think it's been a huge mistake."

Brazile told MacCallum that she hopes both sides can move on to something "more healing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope we can end the tweets tonight and get back to something that is more healing and more relevant to all of us," Brazile said.

Fox News' Judson Berger, Ronn Blitzer and Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.