Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement delights fans as critics hit 'low energy' speech

Twitter was roaring as former President Trump formally announced his bid to win back the White House in 2024.

Ever since he left office, Trump has teased his intentions of a third presidential run but finally made it official during a Tuesday night address from Mar-a-Lago.

His fans were completely on board.

"COUNT ME IN!" conservative strategist Chris Barron exclaimed.

"If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat," Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote. " His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election."

"It's a fantastic speech. Trump is calm, cool, and collected," YouTuber James Klüg reacted.

Substack writer Jordan Schachtel tweeted, "Trump’s best attribute is his non interventionist instinct. Came up in his speech. Seeks to actively lower the temperature between great powers. In a world of warmongers, now more important than ever."

"Donald Trump says he will abolish every Joe Biden covid mandate and re-hire all military who were fired for refusing the covid shot, provide full back pay, and apologize for their firing. Love this," Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote.

Conservative radio host Ben Ferguson tweeted, "I MISSED THE WAY TRUMP SAYS 'CHINA' not going to lie!"

On the other hand, many critics observed that Trump appeared "low energy" compared to his typical rally speeches.

Journalist Yashar Ali asked, "Is it just me or is this Trump announcement low energy?"

"We've watched Trump with more visible energy and excitement in many of his rallies than right now in Mar-a-Lago," CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson wrote.

"Trump looks exhausted," Very Serious podcast host Josh Barro tweeted.

CNN analyst David Axelrod said, "Trump doesn't look very happy."

"I have rarely heard Donald Trump sound as low energy as he sounds tonight while announcing his 2024 campaign at Mar-a-Lago," New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi tweeted.

"Trump doesn't sound like he really believes the words he's speaking," political consultant Noah Pollack wrote.

Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain wondered, "Why is this so boring…?"

"The escalator speech was more entertaining," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross said.

The former president was urged by allies to delay his announcement until after the Georgia Senate runoff, where Trump's endorsed candidate Herschel Walker is in a tough battle to unseat Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Other conservatives have placed blame on Trump following the results of last week's midterms where Republicans failed to achieve a "red wave" while narrowly clinching control over the House of Representatives.

Several prominent GOP candidates endorsed by Trump in the primaries, including Dr. Mehmet Oz, Doug Mastriano, Blake Masters and Kari Lake, all fell short in their races. Many of his hand-picked candidates were derided by the media for embracing Trump's claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, something critics have tied to their losses.

While some in the Republican Party remain loyal to the 45th president, others are urging conservative voters to move on, pointing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who Trump labeled "Ron DeSanctimonious" just days before the midterms, as the next party standard-bearer.

DeSantis crushed his Democratic rival Charlie Crist by nearly 20 points, far exceeding expectations in the Sunshine State, which had a "red wave" of its own.

It is unclear whether DeSantis will enter a cage match against Trump in could become a brutal primary.

There are plenty of Republicans who have also generated 2024 buzz, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Govs. Larry Hogan, Chris Sununu and Kristi Noem, former Gov. Chris Christie, Sens. Ted Cruz and Tim Scott and former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo.

President Biden has repeatedly said he "intends" to seek reelection, which may deter Democrat primary challengers.