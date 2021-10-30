Donald Trump calls out Biden administration, predicts Virginia gubernatorial race

Former President Donald Trump called out the Biden administration and Democratic former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," saying the Biden administration is an "embarrassment."

"I think you have to say an F, and not an F+. It would be an F," Trump said when grading the Biden administration.

"It’s a failed administration. It’s a disaster. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Trump said he had hoped that the Biden administration would succeed because he loves the country "more than anything."

"I would love to see him do well," he told Pirro. "I don’t think there’s ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we had everything ready to go."

Trump also reacted to the state of the Virginia gubernatorial race, where Republican Glenn Youngkin has moved ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe less than a week before the election.

Trump said McAuliffe’s comment that parents should not be involved in their students’ education was a "tremendous mistake," and that Youngkin will "do very well" in Tuesday’s election.

"Look, McAuliffe made a tremendous mistake," Trump said. "But it’s really probably not a mistake from his standpoint. He believes it."

Trump likened McAuliffe’s comment about parents to Hillary Clinton calling his supporters a "basket of deplorables," which drew heavy outcry.

"I heard that statement, I said is that going to be bad, is that going to be like ‘deplorable’?" Trump said. "Remember when Hillary made the statement ‘deplorable’? That’s not a nice word, and it blew up."

Trump also opposed the negative treatment of parents who speak up in school board meetings.

"I’ve been watching the school board hearings more closely than I ever have, to be honest," said Trump.

"The parents are incensed," he continued. "They’re not terrorists, they’re just people that are so upset."

Trump said he, like many parents, oppose some curricula that are being taught to students, and it is making parents upset.

"They’re angry, they’re hurt, they’re crying because their children are being taught things that, in our opinion and in my opinion, and a vast majority of the people in this country’s opinion, they don’t want their children to hear about this stuff," he stressed. "They want to go back to reading, writing, and arithmetic."

