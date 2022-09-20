Don Lemon roasted over royal expert's answer on Britain paying reparations: 'He was not ready for this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich stunned CNN anchor Don Lemon into silence with her argument that African slave owners owe "reparations" rather than the British Empire, in a viral clip from CNN’s coverage of the death of the queen.

Conservatives on Twitter found the clip hilarious, as it depicted Lemon getting swift pushback for trying to promote the narrative that the British crown owes reparations for slavery.

Observers noted Lemon meekly switching topics without protest after Fordwich’s unexpected response

The clip, which gained viral attention on Tuesday though it originally aired on CNN's "Don Lemon Tonight" around a week ago, began with the host telling Fordwich that "you have those who are asking for reparations for colonialism, and they’re wondering, you know, ‘$100 billion, $24 billion here and there, $500 million there.’"

"Some people want to be paid back and members of the public are wondering, ‘Why are we suffering when you are, you have all this vast wealth?’ Those are legitimate concerns," Lemon stated.

Fordwich agreed that the desire for reparations is alive and well, though those who want it can look to African slavers.

"Well I think you’re right about reparations in terms of – if people want it though, what they need to do is, you always need to go back to the beginning of the supply chain. Where was the beginning of the supply chain?" she asked.

"That was in Africa," she continued. "Across the entire world, when slavery was taking place, which was the first nation in the world that abolished slavery?" It was "the British," Fordwich declared, adding, "In Great Britain they abolished slavery. 2,000 naval men died on the high seas trying to stop slavery. Why? Because the African kings were rounding up their own people. They had them [in] cages, waiting in the beaches."

She concluded, "I think you’re totally right. If reparations need to be paid, we need to go right back to the beginning of that supply chain and say, ‘Who was rounding up their own people and having them handcuffed in cages. Absolutely, that’s where they should start."

After her answer, Lemon provided no pushback. He simply nodded, mentioned it’s "an interesting discussion" and moved to the next segment. As Twitter users pointed out, his silence was remarkable considering the anchor is one of the media’s most partisan personalities.

"HOLY MOLY DON LEMON WAS *NOT* READY FOR THIS," wrote National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam.

"Dilbert" comics creator Scott Adams mocked Lemon’s unenthused facial expressions after hearing Fordwich’s historical lesson.

"His face at the end is the payoff," Adams remarked.

Independent journalist Tim Pool tweeted, "Lol at Don lemons face hearing this s---."

Conservative personality Former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik tweeted, "Don Lemon was NOT ready."

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote, "Ok this is amazing. Don Lemon brings up the need for slave reparations from the royal family. His guest says, yes, people should be demanding reparations… from the African leaders who sold them into slavery."

"This is so spectacularly perfect that it’s almost as if Lemon was set up," remarked author and podcaster Dave Rubin.

Conservative commentator Jason Howerton quipped, "Sure sex is great, but have you seen the look on @donlemon's face after getting utterly REKT on-air on slavery reparations?"

"And NOW you know why Don Lemon was demoted. He's just not a very smart man. Way to go @donlemon," wrote radio host Joe Pagliarulo.

CPAC chair Matt Schlapp asked, "And how about reparations to those who fought alongside former slaves to abolish American slavery? According [to] Lemon’s logic Democrats would need to pay reparations to Republicans. Kinda like it."