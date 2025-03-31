Dolly Parton warns Sabrina Carpenter she doesn't 'make fun of Jesus,' use swear words ahead of collaboration

Ahead of working on a collaboration with singer Sabrina Carpenter on her hit song, "Please, Please, Please," country music legend Dolly Parton had some conditions for the up-and-coming star.

"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," Parton told told Knox News.

"I told her, I said, 'Now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough,'" she said.

The rendition of the duo’s collaboration of " Please Please Please ," was posted on YouTube on February 14, 2025.

Carpenter’s original version of the song contains the phrase, "I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf---er, oh, please, please, please."

The version with Parton was changed to "I beg you, don't embarrass me like the others, oh, please, please, please."

The music video depicts Parton and Carpenter driving together in what appears to be a pickup truck, with Carpenter wearing a sweater with a headband and gloves, an apparent nod to retro style and a stark departure from Carpenter’s outfits in the original "Please Please Please" music video.

"Please Please Please," was part of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Deluxe album released in August 2024.

This isn't the first time Parton has partnered up with another big-name artist. In 2024, Parton collaborated with Beyoncé on several songs for Beyoncé’s "Cowboy Carter" album, including a cover of Parton's classic, "Jolene."

"She was so sweet," Parton said of Carpenter. "And Beyoncé's great and Miley [Cyrus], you know I love her. So, I'm just having fun with all of it."

While Parton, who is working on "Dolly: An Original Musical," scheduled to premiere July 18 – August 17, 2025, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts Nashville, Tenn., said she is not sure what collaboration will be next, it will definitely be someone she appreciates.

"Whoever calls me that I like. (And) I’ll I say, ‘Yeah, I'll do that," Parton said of picking her next duet partner.

