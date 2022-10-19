New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’

New York Times columnist Charles Blow claimed that the country can’t be fixed until conservatives and Republicans let go of their "white fragility."

During Tuesday's episode of "Deadline: White House," Blow told host Nicolle Wallace that problems with America’s education system, "voter suppression," and "racial violence" all come from Americans’ "fear" that "White power" is "fragile" and "under attack."

The segment began with Wallace lamenting the state of the country and wondering whether the Democratic Party could fix it themselves, with the implication being that Republicans are unwilling to do so.

She began, "I always ask Democrats this: Can you fix this alone? Can you protect the country from domestic violent extremism without the other par – with Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who are both going to be gone? Without anyone participating from the other party?"

Wallace continued listing off more questions, each implying that Republicans were doing nothing to help the country. "Can you address the silence from Republicans around antisemitism without one of the two major parties? Can you address the anti-Asian comments? Can you address the miso– Can Democrats fix the country or hold it together by themselves?"

Blow responded, "No, that’s uh – of course you can’t do that." He then explained that the negative things Wallace listed occur because many Americans have "fear" of minority communities.

Addressing conservatives and right-wingers, Blow asked, "What is your great fear about an America that becomes more Black, brown, Asian? What is your great fear about that because that is animating so much of this. That is animating so much of the race violence around this. It is animating a lot of the voter suppression that we see. It has animated a lot of how we deal with education."

In summary, he claimed, "It all has its roots in this idea that this white power and white culture is fragile and under attack. The country as we knew it, as they created It, the mythology they created around it, is under attack."

Blow added that the only way to fix the country is by dealing with what’s at the "root" of this White fragility. He said, "And until we deal with the root of why they are afraid of that, so afraid that they would violently defend it from happening, then we get nowhere because we are talking about other things as if those are the root when in fact the root is this root."

He concluded his point, reiterating that this "root" is "a kind of white fragility and a browning of America."