Protesters plan rally at Disney's California HQ: 'They crossed a line in the sand'

Hold the Line founder Sean Feucht is speaking out as he plans a rally outside Disney's California headquarters in protest of what many critics call the corporation's "woke" agenda.

Feucht weighed in on growing parental backlash on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, warning the once-loved family-friendly company will feel the effects of its left-leaning politics.

"They're going to feel this in their earnings reports, and they're also they're going to feel this as people cancel their subscription as they raise their voice," Feucht told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "It always starts small… but I feel like there's a snowball that's happening."

"This is the year of the parents in America, 2022 is the year of the parents," he continued. "And this is another opportunity for us to rise up and to hold the line."

Disney has come under fire in recent weeks after CEO Bob Chapek denounced a new parental rights law in Florida, which prohibits teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation in some classrooms.

A video meeting of Disney executives was also leaked depicting one employee, Disney Television Animation's Latoya Raveneau, pushing a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" within production.

The clip sparked outrage and prompted many parents to rethink their support of Mickey Mouse.

"Most of the employees… they're good," Feucht said. "They're Christians, they love America, and they just want to create safe content for children, and they see that their corporations being hijacked by a bunch of woke… crazy people that are trying to indoctrinate kids with this crazy sexualization."

Disney has also taken heat over its ban of gender-specific greetings. Employees will no longer be able to address children at the theme parks as "boys and girls" or "ladies and gentlemen."

"Disney has entertained our kids for decades," Feucht stated. "We've loved it… but they crossed a line in the sand when they began to enable those who want to fight to sexualize our kids."

The rally will take place Wednesday in Burbank.