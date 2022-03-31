Disney employee encourages 'silent majority' who support Florida law to 'stand up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Walt Disney Company employee running for Congress in Florida called on the "silent majority" of Diseny cast members who support the state's Parental Rights in Education law to "be more vocal."

Jose Castillo told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the vast majority of Disney cast members – as their park employees are called – support Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to sign the law, which prohibits classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" with children in third grade or younger.

"I don't speak for The Walt Disney Company, but it's very evident that The Walt Disney Company does not speak for me," he said.

"We're lucky to have someone like Governor DeSantis in Tallahassee who is speaking for us, and that's what I'm hoping to do to go speak for the silent majority of Disney cast members."

Castillo added there is a common misconception that those in central Florida are "raging liberals."

"We're a silent majority," Castillo said. "There's this saying, ‘squeaky-wheel-gets-the-grease’ and that's what's happening."

"[Disney] are capitalists, so they're listening, but they're listening to the people that are more vocal. And the silent majority, us, we need to be more vocal, we need to stand up," he added.

Castillo said he is not afraid of losing his job at Disney, but rather of "losing my country." He explained that that was his main impetus in running for office.