‘Disney Adults’ anger some online after they invent ‘Disneybounding’ to avoid costume ban: 'My personal hell'

Some Disney aficionados are using subtle color combinations and jewelry to pay respect to their favorite characters from movies like "Snow White," "The Princess and the Frog" and others after Disney banned costumes for adults.

These "Disney superfans," as they were termed by The Washington Post, call their costume design choices "Disneybounding." It is a style that encourages Disney fans to dress up in a non-costume outfit that draws on the color scheme, accessories and even personality quirks of their favorite characters.

"Disneybounding" is attracting attention on TikTok, picking up over 772 million views and counting on the platform.

'DISNEY ADULTS' DEBATE RAGES ONLINE AFTER VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN 'UGLY CRYING' AT DISNEY PARK: 'LIKE A RELIGION'

The term grew in popularity after Walt Disney World prohibited guests ages 14 and older from wearing costumes.

One website that calls itself the official home for "Disneybounders" around the world provides a curated list of clothing combinations that allow adults to dress like "Barbie," "Princess Jasmine" and other iconic Disney characters without breaking park rules.

Fox News Digital reached out to Leslie Kay, who is widely credited with starting the trend of "Disneybounding," for additional comment but has yet to receive a response.

FORMER DISNEY WORLD WORKER TOOK HUNDREDS OF 'UPSKIRT' VIDEOS OF UNSUSPECTING WOMEN FOR YEARS: POLICE

Some TikTokers have gained international recognition as viral "Disneybounders," with one Disney fan claiming that the experience helped lead to a wider gender identity journey. Uriel Diaz, who has over 233,000 followers on TikTok, told The Washington Post that "Disneybounding was a "really, really strange but amazing and magical experience" that led Diaz to identifying as "nonbinary."

Another "Disneybounding" couple, Lilly and Paul Davis, told The Post that they have received "brutal" comments online after posting the viral video "40 Year Old Princess Squad Has Arrived."

"We’re in such a beautiful day and age where people are being seen and heard. Not Disney adults," Lilly Davis told The Post.

"We are the exception to the rule," she added.

One user wrote that the couple's video "sent a shiver down" their spine.

Another added that the video was "my personal hell."

But others were more positive, arguing that the Disney fans are "adults having fun" and told negative TikTokers to "literally leave them alone."

"You guys look Adorbs," the same user wrote.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL STAR PROMOTES WITCHCRAFT FOR NEW FILM: 'SOMETHING THAT I AM VERY PASSIONATE ABOUT’

"Disneybounding" is closely bound up with another internet subculture called "Disney adults."

The term "Disney Adult" describes an adult who enjoys, and is in some cases borderline obsessive, with all things Disney. That love for Disney can translate into spending money on tickets, costumes and even Disney-themed tattoos.

The hashtag "Disney adult" is extremely popular online and has gained over 1.2 billion views on TikTok, alone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.