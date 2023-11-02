Dick Durbin joins far left of his party in calling for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire'

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., argued for a "cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas during a CNN segment on Thursday, putting him in line with far-left members of his party, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Durbin, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate, told CNN host Poppy Harlow he believes there should be a cease-fire between the Jewish state and the terror group on the condition that Hamas releases all the hostages it took from Israel in their Oct. 7 attack on the country.

Harlow prompted Durbin’s comments by asking the lawmaker, "Is a cease-fired needed now?"

"I think it is. At least in the context of both sides agreeing. For example, the release of those who have been kidnapped should be part of this immediate release. That should be the beginning of it," Durbin replied. "An effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and Palestinians. Let’s face it, this has gone on for decades. Whatever the rationale from the beginning has reached an intolerable level."

UK PRIME MINISTER PUTS US OFFICIALS ON BLAST REGARDING HAMAS: 'CALL IT WHAT IT IS... EVIL TERRORISTS'

He added, "We need to have a resolution in the Middle East that gives some promise for the future."

Durbin's call for a cease-fire puts him in the company of the more progressive lawmakers in his party, including "Squad" members Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

In the immediate aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, many of the "Squad" members called for a ceasefire.

"An immediate ceasefire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives," Ocasio-Cortez said on Oct. 7.

In addition to condemning Hamas' actions in a social media post, Omar also said, "We need to call for deescalation and ceasefire, I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East."

"We need an immediate ceasefire & de-escalation. It is long past time to stop this cycle of violence [and] trauma, and work toward a just [and] lasting peace in the region," Pressley posted on Oct. 7.

Bush called for "immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent further loss of life" on social media, adding, "Our immediate focus must be saving lives, but our ultimate focus must be on a just and lasting peace that ensures safety for everyone in the region."

Durbin's comments seem to be at odds with the Biden administration’s support for Israel to defeat the terror group. Last month, Biden declared that the U.S. stands with Israel and its right to defend itself following the Oct. 7 massacre.

President Biden has also signaled support for Israel’s war effort by authorizing supplying weapons and munitions to the state.

Harlow asked Durbin about this point of difference between him and Biden, stating, "Have you told the president ­– the White House – you think it’s time for a ceasefire? Because that is a word that the president is intentionally not using?"

BIDEN PUTS CONDITION ON HUMANITARIAN AID TO GAZA AS ISRAEL ALLOWS EGYPT TO DELIVER SUPPLIES

Durbin clarified he believes this cease-fire should happen when the Palestinian demonstrate they can act in "good faith" with the Israelis.

He said, "Well, believe me, what I said earlier about cease-fire is under circumstances — for example, the release of those who have been kidnapped as part of it — an indication this is a good-faith effort on the part of the other side."

He added that he has not spoken to the White House about a cease-fire or hostage negotiation.

Harlow then played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently arguing that there should be "no limit" to how Israel protects itself from Hamas and asked Durbin to share his thoughts on those remarks.

"If there are to be international standards, humane standards, which we’ve ascribed to over the years, there has to be some proportion to the loss involved," he said. "But the fact is, for us to argue that they should at least have some limitation – some active effort to stop the killing of innocent children, women, and innocent civilians – I think it’s consistent with the values of the United States and should be part of our program."

Fox News reached out to Durbin's office for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration is exploring the possibility of multiple "humanitarian pauses" aimed at getting aid into Gaza and hostages and foreign nationals out, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. He said Israel had already agreed to at least one pause when Hamas released two American hostages in October. The administration has drawn a distinction between a full cease-fire and humanitarian pauses.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.