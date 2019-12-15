Nunes demands Schiff call on IG Horowitz to testify before House Intelligence Committee

In an exclusive Fox News interview, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demanded Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., call Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz to testify in front of the committee before a likely Senate impeachment trial got underway, saying,

"The longer that this goes on, the longer it takes America to heal itself."

Speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, Nunes said, "We need to have a hearing with IG Horowitz next week."

He added, "The [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court itself is in tremendous jeopardy. We cannot support the FISA court right now. The judges are refusing to take action against these dirty cops and dirty lawyers who did this. That’s totally unacceptable."

ALL EYES ON DURHAM, AFTER HE REBUKES HOROWITZ'S CONCLUSIONS

Horowitz’s 476-page report concerning the origins of the Russia investigation and the issuance of FISA warrants for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, released this past Monday, said investigators found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding efforts to launch that 2016 probe. However, the report revealed at least 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the Page FISA applications.

"Remember, this is a secret court. The people who, like Carter Page, they have no recourse except for Congress," Nunes told Bartiromo on Sunday. "This is why the House Intelligence Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee were created. So, it’s important, I think, to take people back."

Also Sunday, Nunes told Schiff in a letter that the Democrat was "in need of rehabilitation" after the Horowitz report contradicted some of Schiff's past assertions.

NUNES TELLS SCHIFF HE NEEDS 'REHABILITATION' AFTER IG REPORT: 'ADMIT YOU HAVE A PROBLEM'

In a 2018 memo, Schiff dismissed Nunes' concerns about the FBI's use of a FISA warrant to monitor Page. The IG report confirmed that the FBI's warrant applications included the 17 errors and omissions, including a doctored email and reliance on unverified information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele.

"After publishing false conclusions of such enormity on a topic directly within this committee's oversight responsibilities, it is clear you are in need of rehabilitation, and I hope this letter will serve as the first step in that vital process," Nunes wrote in the Sunday letter.

Schiff's memo downplayed Steele's role and denied FBI wrongdoing, saying, "FBI and DOJ officials did not 'abuse' the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign." Schiff also claimed at the time that the DOJ "made only narrow use of information from Steele's sources" for the Page warrant.

Speaking with Bartiromo exclusively on Sunday Nunes also said, “We need a free and fair press, but we don’t have that today.”

He said there remained "numerous members of the media, hundreds of them, who attack" House Republicans and anyone in the media "who said, 'Hey, maybe the Republicans might have a point here, should we get to the bottom of it?'"

Nunes added, "Remember, we spent a year saying these documents need to be declassified, that would have ended it there. Instead, what happened is, the Democrats lied, and now they have put the American people in tremendous danger, the judges on the FISA court are putting the American people in danger."

He continued, "We're not going to give up our liberty in order to have some secret court operate to spy on political campaigns and to use our counterintelligence capabilities to do that."

