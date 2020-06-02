Deroy Murdock says George Floyd's story becoming 'second fiddle' to looting and rioting

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock appeared on “America’s Newsroom” after writing an op-ed that criticized the rioting in New York City during the protests over George Floyd’s death.

“The basic point here is that we have a lot of victims of this looting and rioting and all this other destruction we’ve been seeing,” the syndicated columnist said.

Murdock said that one of the victims here is Floyd and there ought to be a discussion about all of the different ways that police brutality can be addressed.

“Rewarding good cops, punishing bad cops, how do we handle this? What kind of training might work?” Murdock said.

Murdock doubled down on his op-ed that condemned the riots in response to the death of Floyd.

Murdock wrote, "In the name of George Floyd, Minneapolis rioters have done a huge injustice to George Floyd."

"Floyd, 46, is dead. A widely viewed video confirms that the unarmed black man was killed after white police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, arrested him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, handcuffed him, pinned him to the asphalt, and then planted his knee on Floyd’s neck," he wrote.

Murdock said that $2.4 million worth of watches were stolen from a Rolex shop in NYC and the “anti-fascist brigade” is deeply involved in the rioting. Murdock noted that a War World II memorial was defaced even though the monument represents “anti-fascism” because of the United States' fight against Nazi Germany.

“Instead, George Floyd and his story are playing basically second fiddle or have been completely blown out of the news because we’re talking about destroyed shops, stores that won’t reopen, CVS stores, and other chain stores are going to remain closed for some time.”

Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

