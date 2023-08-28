Dems leave Congress with 'very little choice' over Biden impeachment inquiry: Jonathan Turley

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley reacted to the "very troubling picture" of mounting Hunter Biden evidence on "America Reports." The latest evidence revealed that Hunter Biden's business partner, Devon Archer, met with Secretary of State John Kerry weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma was fired. Turley on Monday criticized Democrats for calling to stop the investigation as more evidence is revealed.

CORRUPTION FIGHTER SLAMS BIDEN FOR SAYING HUNTER DID ‘NOTHING WRONG’, SAYS IT PROMOTES SON’S ‘BUSINESS MODEL'



JONATHAN TURLEY: There is a lot [of details], but there's this disconnect. The more evidence we get, the louder the call is from the Democrats to stop any further investigation. Well, it really doesn't make much sense. I mean, we now have a very troubling picture that is composed of financial records with over $20 million that are being transferred through a myriad of accounts that seem overly complex. It seems like the only purpose of those accounts is to hide those transfers. You have what I think now is accepted as, sort of, open influence peddling by Hunter Biden. That narrative has shifted. Now, you have the media admitting that he was selling influence and access, but they insist that's an illusion. Well, how do we know that? I mean, you don't know if it's an illusion or not until we get to the bottom of this. And this meeting is just the latest such example. We need to know more about the meeting. But that information is not forthcoming. And that is why Merrick Garland and others are making the case for an impeachment inquiry. They're leaving Congress with very little choice.

BURISMA'S DEVON ARCHER MET WITH THEN-SECRETARY OF STATE KERRY JUST WEEKS BEFORE SHOKIN WAS FIRED



Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry just weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma was fired in 2016.

Former Ukrainian prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired on March 29, 2016, less than four weeks after Archer met with Kerry at the State Department in Washington, D.C., according to a State Department email.

"Devon Archer coming to see S today at 3:00pm - need someone to meet/greet him at C Street," reads the redacted email on March 2, 2016, which was previously released via the Freedom of Information Act.

Fox News Digital can confirm that "S" refers to Kerry, based on multiple other email communications. However, it is unclear what Archer and Kerry discussed at the meeting or whether Burisma came up in conversation.

At the time of the meeting, Archer and Hunter Biden had been sitting on the board of Burisma for about two years, and then-Vice President Joe Biden had recently wrapped up a trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Ukrainian officials didn’t fire Shokin, claiming he was too lax on prosecuting corruption.

Fox News' By Jessica Chasmar and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.