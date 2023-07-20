Democrats refuse to face 'real evidence of crimes' by Hunter Biden, GOP rep. says

House Oversight Committee member Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told "America's Newsroom" Thursday that testimony from two IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden case proved the Department of Justice overlooked "significant crimes," but Democrats refuse to face the "facts."

COMER TOUTS HUNTER BIDEN HEARING: DEMS AREN'T USED TO EVIDENCE; RASKIN, SCHIFF 'PULL STUFF OUT OF THEIR REAR'

REP. MIKE TURNER: They really are treating Bidens completely different than every other American. The other thing that was also impeachable about these witnesses is they testified that they've had actual access to Hunter Biden's financial records and bank records and these transactions… they weren't testifying about things they heard, or they think someone might investigate, or should investigate. They have done the investigation. They had the facts, they had the information and the transactions. And they were also relaying to us conversations that they themselves had had with the Department of Justice attorneys, U.S. attorneys. They weren't talking about things that they heard second or third hand. This is hard evidence of interference by the Department of Justice on behalf of the Bidens.

…

The evidence is so clear that there are actual significant crimes and taxes that are not paid. But not one Democrat was willing to even engage these whistleblowers on the substance that they were there testifying [about].

…

There was real evidence of crimes for 2014 and 2015 that the Department of Justice allowed the statute of limitations to expire so there would not be criminal prosecutions on those.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., touted the lengthy hearing he chaired Wednesday featuring the two IRS whistleblowers germane to the panel's investigation into Biden family business dealings.

Comer pointed out one whistleblower, Joseph Ziegler, is a self-described Democrat, suggesting a nonpartisan air to the witness dais.

He told "Hannity" that Democrats are not used to the "ton of evidence" including Treasury Suspicious Activity Reports, shell company-related findings, FBI agent testimonies and encrypted messaging application missives.

"They're used to just people like Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin pulling stuff out of their rear ends [and] saying it's fact, but we're trying to do it the right way – we're providing evidence," Comer said. "And you can't lie on bank records."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

