Democrats need to 'stop trying to be cool,' warns columnist

Daily Beast senior columnist and author Matt K. Lewis called out the Democratic Party for its efforts to rebrand, arguing it needs to win back the American people with authenticity.

In a Los Angeles Times opinion piece headlined, "Democrats, please stop trying to be cool," Lewis wrote about the party's efforts to refresh its image in the wake of its defeat to President Donald Trump in November. He warned, "manufactured cool is cringe — and gimmicks won’t save a party that’s forgotten how to be real."

Lewis called out two Democratic leaders who seem to be pulling the ailing party’s brand in opposite directions.

"Rebranding advice is plentiful, if conflicting. James Carville thinks Democrats should just get out of the way and let Trump self-destruct (a strategy that might work for the midterms, but eventually a party has to stand for something)," the Daily Beast writer noted. "Meanwhile, David Hogg, the new vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, wants to spend millions purging the party’s incumbent geriatrics — a bold move that could sabotage a promising election night."

While Lewis credited Hogg’s efforts to replace the party’s older members for at least tapping into the zeitgeist, he argued it was a superficial change during a time of desperation, like when "divorced dads buy convertibles." The Daily Beast reporter argued that so-called "dark woke," a "fancy term for progressive politics dressed up in an edgy, confrontational style," is a similarly doomed effort.

"Because yes, the Democratic brand is cooked. Worse: It’s lame," Lewis added.

But things were not always this way, he said, recalling the Democratic brand’s glory days with former President Barack Obama, movie star George Clooney, and the party’s overall "monopoly on cultural capital" in past years.

"Democrats, amazingly, have become the hall monitors of American politics. And what do they have to show for taking on this responsibility?" Lewis asked, marveling at how times have changed. "Meanwhile, the GOP — formerly the domain of Dockers dads, pious prudes and Young Republicans — pulled off the unthinkable. They became the chaos agents. The punk rockers. The party of middle fingers. The reversal has been astonishing."

Some Democrats, he argued, are making the changes the party needs, and it goes beyond skin-deep.

"Talk like you mean it. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) does that. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) does too. Not because they’re trying to be cool — but because they aren’t. They show up, say what they believe, and don’t fake it," Lewis said. "Do stuff that matters. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) just provided an example of that. Not exactly the hippest guy in the room — but he recently flew to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongfully deported under Trump and detained in a Salvadoran prison."

He added, "Van Hollen didn’t just show up for the cameras. He showed up because it mattered (for Garcia and for anyone who cares about due process and the rule of law). And honestly? That’s kind of cool."

Having "authenticity, passion and substance," Lewis argued, are the keys to making the Democratic Party’s brand cool again.

"And if not? At least you’re not the guy rapping about climate change through a TikTok filter while democracy collapses behind you," he concluded.