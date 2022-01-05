Democrats harping on Jan. 6 to push lie that GOP threatening democracy: Ingraham

Laura Ingraham outlined the three-step plan that the left is following to sell the narrative that the Republican Party threatens democracy in Tuesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

Democrats have "decided to run on only one thing: Jan. 6," Ingraham said. "Now, unless Trump and others are put in handcuffs, democracy as we know it will end."

To that end, the left follows a three-step plan, beginning with "releas[ing] the media hounds," Ingraham said. Its second step is to "frame any future GOP election wins as proof that democracy is in peril."

The plan's third step is to "change the rules," she added.

As for the first step, Ingraham noted liberal mainstream media's remembrance of Jan. 6, such as The New York Times' recent opinion piece, "Every Day Is Jan. 6 Now."

Ingraham mocked the plan's second step of portraying Republican victories as anti-democratic.

"The party opposed to lockdowns, COVID mandates and our continued dependence on the brutal Chinese regime — that's the tyrannical party," she said. "Nice try."

The left's third step, to "change the rules," has a new action item, with Ingraham saying lawyer Marc Elias "is actually floating the possibility of already using an obscure Civil War-era law to disqualify any Republican candidate who questioned the 2020 election results."

"But this would require establishing that such individuals supported an actual insurrection," Ingraham added.

Left-wing politicians have also advocated ballot harvesting, vote-by-mail, early voting, no voter identification requirements and changing the filibuster.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., whose constituents include Big Tech in Silicon Valley, said: "We need to do much better in terms of regulations on misinformation and disinformation."

"So the party of democracy, ladies and gentlemen, you just heard it," Ingraham replied. "They're going to let you say whatever you want so long as it doesn't contradict them in any way."

The host noted the irony of an anti-American party that has defamed the United States branding itself as a "[defender] of American democracy."

"They're not afraid of losing democracy," she concluded. "They're afraid of losing power. … It's all a big lie, and it's designed to scare you."