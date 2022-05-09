Expand / Collapse search
Democrats 'desperately looking for magic escape route' ahead of midterms: Victor Davis Hanson

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Victor Davis Hanson tells 'The Ingraham Angle' Democrats know frightening everybody in 2020 worked and they will use that again.

Hoover Institution fellow Victor Davis Hanson discussed Democrat's unfolding strategy for the midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday. 

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: I think every week in the larger landscape [Democrats focus on] Jan. 6, or now it's Roe v. Wade or Putin's price hike or the Ukrainian war because they're desperately looking for some magic escape route. And they can't escape because they won't change [because] … they're ideologues … [who have] run the economy and the country into the ground. So they look back and they think, how did we win in 2020? It was COVID, it was a lockdown, we frightened everybody ... Maybe that will work again … It's pretty pathetic. Or maybe they think they can stop inflation lower by just shutting everybody back in and not spending …

It's [a] pretty desperate [situation] because they won't change. They won't say 'These are [the things] ... Americans are concerned about: they're worried about gas, inflation, the border and overseas. And here are the solutions.' And they won't do it because they're self-created problems and they won't change.

