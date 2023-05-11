Democrats and independent voters alarmed over new allegations against Biden family: 'Could be treasonous'

The latest allegations from House Republicans have put more pressure on a growing scandal surrounding the Biden family.

While many Republicans have long questioned Hunter Biden's financial dealings, Democrats and independents are also voicing concerns about the president's involvement in his son's overseas business affairs.

"It's completely unethical," independent voter Mary Josephine Generoso said during a "Fox & Friends" discussion with a bipartisan group of voters Thursday.

"You have foreign nationals funneling money into an LLC, then being disbursed to the Biden family. I mean, it's basically unethical. It's a national security threat. It could be treasonous, as far as I'm concerned."

During a press conference Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and a panel of other members said they believe President Biden "has been involved" in his family’s foreign business dealings "from the very beginning," telling reporters that lawmakers are only "in the beginning stages" of their investigation.

Comer listed the Biden family members who received funds, including Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, "Joe Biden’s brother's wife, Hunter Biden's girlfriend, or Beau Biden's widow—however, want to write that—Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Hunter Biden's current wife and three children of the president's son and the president's brother."

"I'm not surprised that the family is receiving money. I'm really just disappointed that politicians continue to come into office and leave extremely rich. And we really need to get back to basics and make America first and people coming into office need to really represent America and do things for America, not for themselves," independent voter Dominick Ciccarelli said.

Just before the press conference, Comer and Republican lawmakers released a more-than-30-page memo Wednesday morning revealing newly-subpoenaed bank records that they say show that the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden served as vice president and that some of the payments could indicate attempts by the Biden family to "peddle influence."

The memo said the Biden family "used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies," including from those with links to the Chinese Communist Party and a corrupt individual in Romania, and "received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts."

The memo states that the "complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies."

Democrat Marissa Caro-Cortese said she was concerned the Biden family had broken that law, but also questioned why so much corruption is present in the government.

"I've had this conversation numerous times with my friends about both sides of the political spectrum. You have such corruption. When is it going to end?" she said.

"I don't think that you rise to that level of power without having skeletons in your closet on either side. But why is America okay? Why is that an okay narrative that we just get to go along with that, Oh, this person's corrupt. We're going to spend taxpayer dollars to investigate them and nothing's going to change."

Comer said the panel will continue to investigate and has only subpoenaed four banks, at this point in the probe, but said lawmakers have identified 12 more they will seek records from.

"Right now, you could say that we're in the beginning stages of this investigation," Comer said.

"We've seen this since before the election, and we continue on. We don't see the consequences that it should be when you break the law," Democrat Francisco "Frank" Marte said.

The White House fired back at Comer Wednesday, accusing him of leading an "evidence-free, politically-motivated" investigation.

"House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points," spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News Digital.

Khayyam Payton, another Democrat, said he is also concerned about how the White House and other entities try to keep the focus off the president.

"[Biden's] a walking contradiction. And it seems like they always try to take the focus off of what he's doing at the moment," Payton said.

"They make Trump seem like he's the worst villain in the world and he's broken every law. But there's no evidence of anything, but with him, it's something that they're trying to sweep under the rug."

Payton also added he will "absolutely not" vote to re-elect Biden in 2024.

Trump pleaded not guilty last month in a Manhattan federal court on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

