Pro-life Democrat on confronting Pete Buttigieg: 'He doesn't want our vote'

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is alienating pro-life voters within his own party, Democrats for Life of America's Kristen Day said Tuesday.

At a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Sunday moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, Day asked the 2020 presidential candidate whether he would support "more moderate platform language" to ensure that the party "really does include everybody" — including pro-life advocates.

Buttigieg said that while they may disagree on the issue, "hopefully" they would be able to "partner on other issues."

PRO-LIFE DEM CLASHES WITH BUTTIGIEG AT TOWN HALL: 'WE DON'T BELONG'

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, Day said that Buttigieg could have been open to discussing the issue instead of doubling down on his abortion position.

"There is really only one right answer to that question," she told Earhardt.

"But I would first of all say that when I asked him the question, I didn't ask him where he stood on abortion," Day remarked. "And the fact that he took that opportunity to double down and sort of alienate pro-life Democrats even further just showed me that he did not — he does not want our vote."

Last week, President Trump became the first sitting president to address the annual Washington D.C. rally March for Life, appealing to the anti-abortion movement with a call to protect the sanctity of life while accusing Democrats of becoming more "radical" on the issue.

Tens of thousands of people attended the rally on the National Mall, many holding signs with slogans like “MAKE UNBORN BABIES GREAT AGAIN!" and I VOTE PRO-LIFE FIRST."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Day said that if Buttigieg wanted pro-life voters to back his candidacy, he should have said that Democrats are "a big-tent party that includes everybody."

"And, you know, I'm willing to discuss platform language with, but...he could say that and reinforce that he is pro-choice and...let's find ways that we can work together," Day added.

"The people will have to go to the polls and decide, but I know for sure a lot of Democrats did not go out and vote for Hillary Clinton because of her extreme stance on abortion," she concluded.

Fox News' Victor Garcia, Tyler Olson, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.