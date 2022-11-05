Democrats 'eviscerated' their brand with handling of inflation, kitchen table issues: Dan Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino claimed Democrats are in "trouble" ahead of the midterms because they have not effectively tackled the issues of inflation or crime. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Bongino argued that the messaging from Democrats has "cracked" their image and shown Americans the true nature of "their own brand."

DAN BONGINO: Kitchen table issues dominate politics. And the most kitchen table issue of all is obviously going to be inflation because it restricts your access to resources, food, gasoline, a doctor's time. You have to pay for that. If you don't have the resources and the money to do it, that's the most kitchen table issue of all. So this is why the Democrats are in such trouble. That's the first reason, because, again, it's a local issue. Your wallet, it's in your pant pocket right there.

But the second part of this is you have to remember this axiomatic truth of politics. Pete, you ran for office and I did, too. And you know, you know this. If you haven't said it, you know it. The most damaging political narratives, whether to a party or to a candidate, are those that change your preexisting notion of who that person or party was. We haven't been able to do that with the core Democratic base for 40 years. We've been trying to tell people they're the real racists. They're the ones that don't care about the little guy. They're the ones keeping your kid out of a good school.

And you know what, guys? Honestly, we really haven't cracked it. They cracked it themselves. Inflation and crime completely eviscerated this Democrat idea. They've been telling people that they care for the little guy because it's the little guy getting his ass kicked in the street when he gets robbed. And it's the little guy who can't fill up his gas tank, and he sees the Democrat in charge in his area. They're the ones who eviscerated their own brand. We didn't. They did it.