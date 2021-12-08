Democrats using crime, omicron variant to push fear, submission: Tammy Bruce

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce unmasked the ugly face of the fear-based Democratic agenda in her opening monologue Wednesday night.

After a man set fire to and seriously damaged Fox News' All-American Christmas Tree early Wednesday outside its New York City headquarters. Bruce said the crime "is indicative of where our society indeed is headed under the carelessness and malevolence of Democrat leadership, where crime runs rampant and you are scared to leave your home."

"Fear is what the Democrats want to prevail," the host continued. "They want you to be afraid to live your life, too afraid to get involved or too afraid to stand up to them, certainly. And they are already failing with that goal."

In addition to rising crime nationwide, President Biden is trying to "trash the Constitution with vaccine mandate after mandate." However, a federal district judge in Georgia this week suspended Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently insisted, "We have to put the communal responsibility ahead of individual preferences." Bruce replied that the rule of law, Constitution and separation of powers are "an afterthought" "to the extreme Democratic Party."

She then cited Biden's attempted eviction moratorium as an example of another "unconstitutional power grab the Democrats have tried to ram down the throat of the American public."

In New York state, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul recently paused elective surgeries at hospitals across the Empire State and declared a state of emergency. Hochul did so "despite no evidence that the new omicron variant is more deadly," Bruce said.

"[T]he worst variant of them all is called leftism," she continued. "It's hell-bent on grabbing power, attacking individual liberty [and] destroying our sacred institutions. So tonight, let's remember to never give up our sovereignty [and] to always preserve our dignity. …[T]hey may think that burning things down will make them disappear. But like with everything else, they underestimate the American people and our resolve. So the Fox Christmas tree - like American businesses - will be back, and the tree's return is the reminder that the American dream will not be intimidated or destroyed."