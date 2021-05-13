Democratic Texas border town mayor blasts Biden in Sara Carter exclusive: 'I'm not going to back down'

The Democratic mayor of a Texas border town overrun by illegal immigrants is speaking out against President Biden's migrant crisis as thousands of illegal aliens are subject to lax "catch-and-release" policies that are overwhelming his community.

Fox News contributor Sara Carter traveled to Del Rio, Texas – just across the Rio Grande from Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico – to view Biden's crisis firsthand in a "Hannity" exclusive.

She noted that the Biden-appointed border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to visit or speak at length about the border and how to fix the crisis.

In nearby Uvalde, she interviewed Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, who was incensed by the lack of attention the crisis is getting from the White House.

"This administration is telling the American people, taxpaying citizens, that [the border] is under control," he said. "How is an increase of 396% under control, while this time last year it was 18,000 detainees -- we are at 97,000 in this sector alone."

Lozano said there is neither accountability nor deterrence for migrants who violate both federal and Texas law.

"Not even a slap on the wrist," he said.

"You capture and release. It's that simple."

The message of Biden's open border – a contention disputed by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – is being "sent home" to the illegal aliens' relatives and friends, which therefore compounds the crisis, Carter said.

"You can hear the frustration in this Democrat mayor's voice. He really wants the administration to listen," she said.

Carter also interviewed a local Uvalde rancher named John, who echoed Lozano in recognizing Biden's refusal to confront the crisis.

"I would just say, it's an unprecedented migration. I've never seen it this bad, I've lived here 25 years. What I don't want is all the problems," John said.

"You know, we are hearing stories of guns and hearing the stories of confrontations. We are getting confrontational. The people are getting confrontational with us. That is not the norm."