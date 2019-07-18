Democratic Rep. Al Green walks off live CNN interview: ‘I do have to run now’

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, walked out of a live interview with CNN on Thursday, abruptly telling host Kate Bolduan that he needed to get to a vote after she asked if his impeachment strategy backfired.

Green has repeatedly sought to impeach President Trump and steered Wednesday’s failed attempt to bring articles of impeachment. The CNN host asked if Green’s unsuccessful impeachment attempt actually helps the president, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi feels Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach to solidify his base.

Bolduan asked, “Doesn’t last night prove that? Doesn’t last night bear that out? Are you not concerned?

"The speaker and I have the same goal and that’s to do what’s in the best interests of our country. We have different paths but the same goal and I must tell you, I have a vote that’s on now and I must leave,” Green said as he removed his ear piece on live TV.

“I do appreciate you very much, but I do have to run now. Thank you," Green said as he disappeared from the liberal network's shot.

“Welcome to live television, let’s hope he makes it in for his vote,” Bolduan said as she chuckled at the awkward situation.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to set aside a resolution by Green – the third time the Houston-area lawmaker has taken a shot at impeaching the president, but the first since Democrats regained control of the House.

Lawmakers voted 332-95 to table Green’s resolution, which was widely opposed by Pelosi and other top Democrats. The bipartisan vote shelved any chance of bringing forth articles of impeachment against Trump in the near future.

137 Democrats voted in favor of tabling the resolution compared to just 95 who voted against shelving it. Only one lawmaker, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., voted present.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.