Biden, still leading, believes he can survive any new gaffes, Dem pollster says

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has made "gaffe after gaffe" so far in his 2020 White House run, but apparently isn't overly concerned it will hurt him with voters, Democratic pollster Doug Schoen said Friday.

"I think he figures, and his campaign team, that rather than try to correct every factual inaccuracy, he can at least for now get through the next few weeks and hopefully for him the primaries ... without being held accountable," Schoen said on Fox News' "Hannity."

In his latest slip-up, Biden responded Thursday to a Washington Post report claiming that a military story he'd shared on the campaign trail "never happened," saying in a podcast interview: "I don't know what the problem is."

The anecdote in question came up earlier this month when Biden recounted a story he claimed to be "God's truth" at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

But Schoen said he wasn't sure that the Biden campaign's strategy of "holding on" would work for the long term.

"Whether that will continue is another problem in question," Schoen said.

The pollster also noted that any continued Biden's gaffes could start to boost the campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"I think with these gaffes, too, as they hurt Biden's fundraising, they hurt his crowds and they make this a much more difficult contest even though his numbers have stayed steady," Schoen said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.