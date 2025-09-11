Expand / Collapse search
Democratic lawmaker demands Trump rescind Jan. 6 pardons in response to Kirk assassination

Seth Moulton calls pardoned Capitol rioters 'domestic terrorists' following shooting at Utah university

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Democratic congressman demands Trump rescind Jan. 6 pardons after Charlie Kirk assassination Video

Democratic congressman demands Trump rescind Jan. 6 pardons after Charlie Kirk assassination

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., demanded during a CNN interview on Thursday that President Donald Trump rescind Jan. 6 pardons in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



"If the president is serious about stopping political violence, then maybe he should start by rescinding the pardons for all the domestic terrorists who came to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to kill cops, to kill Speaker Pelosi, to kill, to kill Vice President Pence," Moulton said Thursday on "CNN News Central" during a conversation with Kate Bolduan. 

Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour

The suspect remains at large. Authorities said they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and obtained clear video of the shooter, who reportedly jumped from a building and ran off campus into a nearby neighborhood.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

Charlie Kirk speaks at a TPUSA event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas Oct. 24, 2024. (John Locher/AP Photo)

"Let‘s have an honest conversation about the origins of this political violence and why it has risen so dramatically since Donald Trump‘s first term," Moulton said. "We need to have that conversation if we're serious about stopping it." 

Asked by Bolduan if he believes the political temperature can be brought down, Moulton said Republicans are not doing enough to condemn violence.  

"Only if we all look ourselves in the mirror, and I‘m happy to stand here as a Democrat and absolutely condemn the violence on the left," Moulton said. "I have no hesitation in doing so.

"But people like Warren Davidson and Donald Trump need to condemn the violence on the right as well," he added. "Not defend the attackers on Jan. 6. Not lower the flag across the nation for conservative activist Charlie Kirk but refuse, refuse to lower the flag when a Minnesota lawmaker was murdered in her home, refused to go to the funeral, refused to acknowledge it. 

"There are people who are trying to polarize us further, divide our nation further and just blame the left, even while those of us on the Democratic side are, by and large, saying we all need to turn down the rhetoric." 

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS ACCUSE TRUMP OF LEGITIMIZING POLITICAL VIOLENCE THAT LED TO MINNESOTA SHOOTINGS

Charlie Kirk surrounded by a large audience, tosses hats to the crowd shortly before his assassination in Utah

Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah, during his American Comeback Tour. The Turning Point USA founder was shot in the neck and killed while speaking. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

He also accused Republicans of fostering political violence, appearing to cite data from the Anti-Defamation League.

"So, let's be serious about where this violence is coming from," Moulton said. "Of extremist violent attacks in America, extremist violence, violent murders, 76% are from right-wing extremists, 4% are from left-wing extremists. I condemn that 4%. But we also need to be honest about — as a nation — about where this violence is coming from. 

"And oh, by the way, it's probably an appropriate time to talk about guns, too. You hear a lot of conservatives saying, ‘Hey, the only thing we need to do here is get more guns on the street.’ That's not going to solve this problem, that's going to make it worse."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to Moulton, telling Fox News Digital, "Words cannot describe how truly disgusting it is that, less than 24 hours after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, a Democrat politician got on TV to point fingers at Republicans and President Trump. He should be ashamed."

CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING LEADS TO OUTPOURING FROM UTAH OFFICIALS, 2025 NOMS ON BOTH SIDES

Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA conference

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, speaks during the Turning Point USA Believers Summit July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

