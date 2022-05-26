Democrat advisor suggests Republicans passed the Patriot Act in reaction to people of color committing crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat advisor Kurt Bardella claimed that Republicans swiftly passed the Patriot Act of 2001 only after a minority committed a crime.

Appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Thursday, Bardella called out what he saw as reprehensible behavior by Republicans who oppose new gun control measures following the mass shooting at Uvlade, Texas.

While criticizing conservatives, he claimed that Republicans only pass swift measures after minorities commit crimes and cited the Patriot Act as one of them.

"We’re at a point here where, how many lives need to be lost? What’s the threshold for the pro-life party to finally decide that enough is enough. It’s interesting that when anyone that has a dark shade of skin commits a crime Republicans are willing to move at warp speed to do anything whether it’s build a wall, pass the Patriot Act, they’re willing to go to extreme measures anytime someone with a darker shade of skin commits a crime. But God forbid another gun crime happens in America, they’re nowhere to be found," Bardella said.

The Patriot Act passed in 2001 after the September 11 terror attacks, with overwhelming bipartisan support after a 357-66 vote in the House and a 98-1 vote in the Senate. President Biden voted in favor of the bill when he was senator.

However, Bardella continued to insist that Republicans are beholden to the National Rifle Association and do not care about child victims.

"They’re in the pocket of the NRA. They’re celebrating," the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee advisor said.

He also mocked the idea of Republicans defending gun rights, suggesting that protecting gun rights comes only out of an idea of a "sickening fantasy world."

"It’s very clear that at the end of the day, the Republican Party made a conscious decision, it is a design, that the lives that are lost by the guns in America don’t matter to them, that they’re acceptable losses Because it’s more important for them to be able to walk around with their AR-15s and feel tough and live out their goofy and sickening fantasy world where they get to walk around and showcase their bravado and strength and might while their kids die," Bardella said.

Although Bardella accused the Republicans of only acting after a minority commits a crime, he also denounced their inaction following the Texas school shooting committed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

MSNBC host Joy Reid denounced gun rights politicians and advocates on Wednesday, saying "to hell" to people who don’t want to politicize shootings.