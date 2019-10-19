Demario Davis jokes he might send Pope 'Man of God' headband after supportive tweet

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis said he might send Pope Francis one of his signature "Man of God" headbands after the Holy Father tweeted out his thanks for the team's faith.

"It was a huge blessing," Davis told Fox Nation host Raymond Arroyo in an interview that aired Friday.

"I liked it even more because I feel like it kind of flowed off our 'Our Man of God' thing ... so now I got to send the Pope a 'Man of God' headband," he said.

Davis raised more than $60,000 for St. Dominic Hospital by selling "Man of God" and "Woman of God" headbands after facing a $7,000 fine for wearing his own during a game.

After the linebacker pledged to give 100 percent of the proceeds away, the NFL revoked his fine and, along with a matching grant, Davis was able to direct $120,000 to the hospital.

Describing his reaction to the initial fine, David said he felt "conflicted." “Should I continue to wear it because of the messaging or would I follow the rule? Which would bring ultimate glory to God?," he explained on Fox Nation's "Laura and Raymond."

Pope Francis apparently heard about Davis' efforts and tweeted thanks on Sunday.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints," he said, alongside an emoji with the team's logo. "They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession."