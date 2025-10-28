From demanding indictments to demolishing the East Wing, Trump is a TV producer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The thing to understand about Donald Trump is that he thinks like a programmer.

That’s hardly surprising, given his "Apprentice" background. But it also means he’ll sometimes step on his own story.

STATE-OF-THE-ART WARSHIP STEAMING FOR VENEZUELA TO TURN THE TIDE IN TRUMP'S WAR ON DRUGS

If it’s a Friday and he hasn’t made big news for a couple of days, I know he’ll be feeding the press something that provides fodder for the weekend shows. He knows how to fill that void, especially with the Democrats essentially leaderless.

When the president was basking in world acclaim for brokering a seemingly impossible cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, he’d post something wild on Truth Social that would usher in another mini-news cycle.

Trust me, having interviewed him many times, he knows all about lighting and camera angles, and has definite preferences, such as using an overhead boom mike as opposed to the standard lapel mike. He once complained to the crew that his skin looked too orange.

He continues to throw out the unproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen, rejected by his own Justice Department. He won the 2024 election pretty easily, and then came the campaign of retribution, installing an inexperienced loyalist to do what no one else would, bring criminal charges against James Comey and Letitia James. And he attacks Joe Biden, now battling cancer, in almost every speech.

And he does this out in the open. Here’s a typical posting:

"Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost. They spied on Senators and Congressmen/women, and even taped their calls. They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election. These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behavior!"

TRUMP ANSWERS WHETHER HE WOULD RUN AS VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2028

By the way, I don’t believe that Trump will seek a third term, when he’d be 86 at the end of another term. It’s also flatly prohibited by the Constitution.

By refusing to rule it out, he’s basically trolling people. What if he uses this or that maneuver, as promoted by Steve Bannon? Also, no president wants to be seen as a premature lame duck.

Trump tells you exactly what he’s going to do. He said he would slash programs favored by the Democrats during the government shutdown, and he’s doing just that. This is either transparency (to his supporters) or authoritarianism (to his detractors).

It’s no coincidence that the administration announced that the SNAP program, reaching 42 million Americans on what is commonly called food stamps, would no longer be funded as of this Saturday.

Trump is also easily triggered. He broke off trade talks with Canada over an Ontario ad that he called fake AI – an odd stance for a guy who pictured himself as a fighter pilot dropping poop on protestors. Besides, the ad accurately quoted Ronald Reagan’s anti-tariff comments in a radio address, though out of order.

When things calm down, I’m sure Trump will patch it up with what he still wants to make the 51st state.

In the past week, Trump has done two things that have drawn opposition from some of his traditional allies.

He demanded $630 million from his own compliant Justice Department for his suffering through all the past investigations that led to four indictments against him. Ben Shapiro, the conservative author and podcaster, said this was an egregious conflict of interest and Trump should drop the idea. If you’ve lost Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire founder, that is a bellwether.

The second was the demolition of the East Wing. The footage of the wreckage of that piece of history is constantly replayed on television.

Trump was being untruthful when he said his plans for what’s now, with cost overruns, a $350-million ballroom would not touch the East Wing, which dates to 1902. Then he moved quickly and stealthily to demolish the entire building. The wreckage is the story. You don’t need a panel of lawyers to explain it. Trump did exactly the opposite of what he promised. It’s still hard to look at.

The president’s trip to Asia may provide fresh headlines as he meets with China’s Xi Jinping. If not, he’ll find other ways to make news.

That’s the thing about Trump. He makes good use of the massive megaphone provided by the White House. He programs every day, flooding the zone with so many story lines that it’s hard for even journalists and politicos who track him for a living to keep up.