In deep blue NYC it's getting ‘hotter’ for the holidays as the right turns up to party

On a cold December night, NYC and nearby residents came together for a one-of-a-kind Christmas party, celebrating the season and connecting over cocktails with like-minded attendees.

Fox News Digital attended the "Baby It's Cold Outside" party hosted by "Make America Hot Again" in Manhattan and spoke with attendees on Dec. 4.

Organizer Raquel Debono, who is originally from Canada and has lived in America for 10 years and is currently in the process of becoming an American citizen, said, "This is not your mom and dad's Republican Party anymore."

Debono, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, aimed to bring young conservatives together.

"We like to go out, we like to have a drink, we like to have fun. We wanna have a good time. We're not trying to be stuffy, you know, be in this horrible, awful room. Like we just want a normal party. Like it's not even overtly political. It's just a group of people who think like you do, getting all in the same room and really just having a good night."

Event attendee Dylan shared that events like this one make party goers feel comfortable right away, "you can open up right out of the get-go."

Debono explained why she organizes parties like this one.

"I went to a lot of Republican events and I found it was really hard to find people who were like myself," she said.

"I really wanted to just find like all the girly pops," Debono added. "Like I wanted to find the young, the beautiful girls, and really just bring together as many young conservatives as I could."

Rahul, who shared that he isn't a Trump supporter and said social issues are why he "predominantly" leans liberal, attended the party and enjoyed the discourse and diverse opinions.

"I think everybody's been very nice and accommodating here. It's certainly different from my normal nights out in New York. New York is very, very liberal. So it's certainly a different crowd," he said.

Rahul added that he was meeting new people with "very different perspectives."

Rahul said at the event he encountered, "people I don't think I would normally meet on a night out, whether or not it's because they're masking their ideological beliefs, or you know they're not at those places to begin with."

Dylan said he wants to get back to a place of having conversations "that matter."

"I'm sick of people's politics stopping at the culture wars," he said. "Okay. I need people, I need depth. I need real values."

Paula Scanlan, who attended the party and works for Early Vote Action, shared about being a conservative in blue New York City.

"I will say there are a lot more Trump supporters if you go and find them. I will say, it was something I worked really hard to do once I moved here. To just put myself out there and make friends. And so that's something I'm really, really grateful for."

Dylan said people in New York City are seen as a "pariah" if they express support for President Trump, and it is among the first questions asked on a first date.

"When you get an opportunity here, you could… unbutton yourself because you could say something, and you know that your job won't be over by the time you get home," Dylan said.

Scanlan added, "I think what I enjoy about these parties and why I come is that I'm not worried about feeling like I might offend somebody with my opinion or that somebody might be uncomfortable with what I have to say. And I think generally when I go out of New York, I do feel like I need to hold my tongue a little bit more. And so I feel like I can be more open here, and it's a lot more free being able to share your opinion."

Attendees shared how they felt about the statement "Make America Hot Again."

Scanlan said, "I think America could get hotter. I think there's a lot of people who are not healthy. I think healthy is hot. Maybe that's a controversial opinion, but that's something I believe. And so there can be a lot of work done."

Rahul said, "I think America's very hot."

Debono said her group had a good time.

"My friend group is like pretty socially liberal. Like we like to go out, we like to drink, you know, we get after it, we have fun. You can call us degenerates, or you can call us cool conservatives. I don't know. But I'm doing a rebrand," she said.

Fox News' Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.